Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Gas prices remain high, but falling oil prices halts daily surge in pump prices

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average price of gas has increased for the 11th straight week across the United States, climbing 26.4 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports the national average stands at $4.32 per gallon, which is up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports the national average fell a penny since Friday and held at that price throughout the weekend.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110 per barrel.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the cost of oil accounts for 50% of what drivers pay at the pump.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices,” Gross said.

Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
Police Lights
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck
Yahya Ibrahim and Abier Adriesm said their 17-year-old son Zakareya was fatally shot by a Pima...
Authorities: Pima County teen fatally shot following brutal attack on deputy
The Tucson Police Deprtment said this man is a suspect in two shootings from earlier this year....
Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name

Latest News

FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out...
Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
Multiple dead in Texas crash involving college’s golf teams
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help