One person fighting for life following two-vehicle crash on Aviation Parkway

The Tucson Fire Department said a vehicle ran a red light on East Aviation Parkway near 22nd...
The Tucson Fire Department said a vehicle ran a red light on East Aviation Parkway near 22nd Street early Monday, March 14.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is fighting for their life following a two-vehicle crash on East Aviation Parkway early Monday, March 14.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and that Aviation was reopened around 1:15 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Tucson Fire Department said the accident happened when one of the pick-up trucks involved ran a red light.

