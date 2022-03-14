One person fighting for life following two-vehicle crash on Aviation Parkway
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is fighting for their life following a two-vehicle crash on East Aviation Parkway early Monday, March 14.
The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and that Aviation was reopened around 1:15 p.m.
One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Tucson Fire Department said the accident happened when one of the pick-up trucks involved ran a red light.
