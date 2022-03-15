Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
Clint Anthony Anaya, Jesse Raul Henderson and Micah Aaron Pierce were convicted for stealing...
Men convicted of stealing ceiling fans from home improvement stores in Pima County
TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside
Police Lights
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck

Latest News

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
LIVE: Biden to make remarks at luncheon; St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the country has welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Ireland PM talks about aiding Ukrainian refugees
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green