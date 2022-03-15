Final push for prison time: Genna Ayup’s family to hold daily rallies at Pima County Superior Court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a sentence nearly a decade in the making. Friday morning, Ronald Corbin Jr. will learn his fate after killing his girlfriend, Genna Ayup, in the summer of 2012.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Corbin has not spent a day behind bars, but Ayup’s family is praying that changes this week.

While only probation is likely, daily rallies will be held outside of the Pima County Superior Court in a final push for justice.

“We are here to represent Genna,” said Stephanie Geiger at Monday’s rally. “She was shot 10 years ago by her boyfriend; they had a turbulent relationship.”

Council Member Steve Kozachik was instrumental in getting prosecutors to re-open Ayup’s case in 2018.

“Here’s another witness statement, ‘You could distinctly make out a male voice and a female voice yelling back and forth at each other,’” he said, reading the police report.

Kozachik says Ayup has never had her day in court, and believes it started with the homicide investigation.

“The police did not request a blood alcohol test,” he said. “They did a poor job of investigating the crime. They did not – even though one of the police officers involved said they had an armorer’s report – they never got an armorer’s report.”

Ayup was shot and killed at home. Corbin told detectives he “accidentally” fired his gun while cleaning the grip. Police reports show Corbin had “had a few beers.” The couple’s 2 and a half-year-old son witnessed the shooting.

“The young kid said, ‘Daddy bad boy’ and, ‘Daddy grabbed gun and put hole in Mommy’s face,’” Kozachik read from the report.

A police reconstruction shows broken glass and Ayup’s hair in the living room. Corbin claims he was on the couch when the gun discharged.

“Somebody had punched the drywall here the size of a fist,” Kozachik pointed to 15. “[16] is where the pool of blood was; this is where Genna’s body was found. [Corbin] was allegedly sitting [near 28] and would have had to make a pretty interesting shot.”

Police Reconstruction (Tucson Police Department)

Ayup’s family has poured over the crime scene photos.

“Regardless if it was an accident or if it was on purpose, he took someone’s life,” said Toni Solheid, Ayup’s mother.

On Monday, Solheid spent the day looking at photos of her daughter and finalizing her victim impact statement.

“‘As I waited for answers, my confusion settled into soul-crushing grief,’” she read part of it. “‘Weeks turned into months, and months turned into years as I continued to wait for some sort of explanation; an indication that there would be justice for her violent death.’”

Ayup’s family does not agree with the plea bargain, saying it is “too lenient.” They hope Corbin is given the maximum 12-month prison sentence in the deal.

“The night of the killing, police recommended manslaughter. We sit here today looking at the likelihood of probation. County attorneys’ positions on all sorts of cases are, ‘If we are not 100% sure that we can win a conviction, it’s all about our batting average. We will plead the case out however we can to make it go away.’ They will now be able to say this guy was convicted of a felony. They won’t say, ‘By the way, he got three years of probation.’ The family and Genna are the collateral damage,” said Kozachik. “If the judge gives probation to this guy, the message that that sends to the wider community is, ‘If you want to kill somebody, make sure it’s only you and that person in the room, and say it was an accident.’”

“That’s the message they are sending,” said Heather Embry, Ayup’s sister. “As long as you have money and as long as you can hire a good attorney, you can pretty much get away with murder.”

Embry opened a recovery house for women, which also serves domestic violence survivors. It’s called Genna’s House. Embry says Ayup’s memory lives on in the hundreds of lives that have been saved. The nonprofit is holding daily rallies outside the courthouse from 8 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome to come and show support.

