Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures

Allie Potter March 14 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather through the week. High temperatures will be well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling again on Thursday before warming up again Friday into Saturday.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
Police Lights
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck
Yahya Ibrahim and Abier Adriesm said their 17-year-old son Zakareya was fatally shot by a Pima...
Authorities: Pima County teen fatally shot following brutal attack on deputy
The Tucson Police Deprtment said this man is a suspect in two shootings from earlier this year....
Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The rollercoaster continues!
KOLD evening forecast March 16, 2022
KOLD 4 PM FORECAST
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, March 16th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The rollercoaster continues!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, March 16th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, March 16th
Allie Potter March 15 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures and gusty conditions