FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather through the week. High temperatures will be well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling again on Thursday before warming up again Friday into Saturday.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.