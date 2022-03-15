FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures will be well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday as a quick upper level ridge builds in. A series of troughs will move through that will cool our temperatures some. The first will move through Wednesday picking up winds and cooling temp Thursday. The next will be stronger and cool temps much more and maybe bring some moisture starting Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Gusty winds.

Thursday: Sunny with a highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

Monday: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

