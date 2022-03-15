Have you seen these stolen vintage vehicles? A Tucson family is desperate to get them back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is turning to the community for help after two vintage vehicles, a truck and approximately $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from their property.

The vintage vehicles were built by hand, literally from the frame up, by a construction worker who got into classic cars as a hobby. He built an orange 27 model T coupe in honor of his late wife. Recently, the man who built the cars passed away.

“We would like to get out to the community to see if anybody could keep their eyes open for these cars,” said Linda Gallego. “The cars themselves were very sentimental to the family. Not having my dad around, taking these cars just took another part of us.”

Vintage vehicles stolen from Tucson property

A black 29 Ford model A truck and a black 2006 Dodge Ram dually 3500 were also taken.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of March 8 at a property on West El Puente Lane, near West Silverlake Road and West Santa Cruz Lane.

The family has made a police report and is working with ADOT.

Gallego is asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

