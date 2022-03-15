Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new Selena album will be released soon, her father announced during a virtual interview posted to the Latin Groove News Facebook page.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.

She was 23 years old at the time of her death.

The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, said Warner Music is producing the 13-song album that will tentatively be released in April.

He said most of the music is completely new songs pulled from different parts of the family’s catalog, ranging from ballads to cumbias.

Quintanilla explained his son worked on the album to digitally modify Selena’s voice to sound like she did right before she died.

Selena was just 13 years old on the original recording of the first song of the album, but the arrangements and vocals on the track sound as if she were an adult.

“I said that right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music and I think we have done that,” Quintanilla said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
Clint Anthony Anaya, Jesse Raul Henderson and Micah Aaron Pierce were convicted for stealing...
Men convicted of stealing ceiling fans from home improvement stores in Pima County
TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside
Police Lights
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck

Latest News

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
LIVE: Biden to make remarks at luncheon; St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the country has welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Ireland PM talks about aiding Ukrainian refugees
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year...
St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green