Skip to content
Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
News
COVID Vaccine Tracker
Email Alerts
Weather
Watch Us Live
AZ Weekend
About Us
TV Schedule
Search
Home
See It, Snap It, Send It
Live Links
Download our Apps
Get KOLD on Roku and Amazon Fire
Gas Prices
Traffic
News
KOLD Fact Finders
KOLD Investigates
Crime Team
Your Money
Border & Immigration
KOLD Cares For Health
National
See It, Snap It, Send It
Coronavirus
Vaccine Tracker
COVID Newsletter
Weather
Weather Maps
TEP's Clean Energy Report
TEP Solar Dashboard
See It, Snap It, Send It
Weather Alert Email Signup
Sports
UA Sports
Community
KOLD Cares for Health
AZ Weekend
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Business Directory
User Content
Pet Connection
Noon Notebook
Calendar
TV Schedule
Noon Notebook
Fox 11
My18
CBS
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Request a Speaker
Request an Investigation
KOLD Jobs
Email Alerts
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Livestream
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
PHOTOS: Fire rips through abandoned building in central Phoenix
Crews used ladder trucks to put the fire out.
(Arizona's Family)
By
AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Autoplay
Caption
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck
Authorities: Pima County teen fatally shot following brutal attack on deputy
Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
Latest News
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside
Men convicted of stealing ceiling fans from home improvement stores in Pima County
Customs and Border Protection: Thousands of fentanyl pills found hidden in crock pot