Spring training returns to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Swing, batter, batter -- SWING! Spring training is coming back to Tempe this weekend with an Angels vs. Diamondbacks game on Saturday, Mar. 19. The game is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. The Royals, Rockies, Cubs, and Giants will also be dropping by the stadium before the end of March, so you’ll want to get your tickets ASAP.

Tempe Diablo Stadium Manager Jerry Hall found out just 5 days ago, along with everyone else that spring training was back, and he would have a game on Saturday. “Started going through my check list like ok what have we not done to get ready,” said Hall. Meanwhile, fans outside are getting excited while workers inside get the stadium ready. “Baseball is back, something good in the world for a change,” said Joseph Scrzypek who is missing spring training because the lockout pushed the schedule back. “Unfortunately, we are leaving tonight to go back to New York, but we got to visit the stadium and Arizona,” said Scrzypek.

Other fans like Robert Romero who are from Arizona are excited to see the games this weekend. “My view is spring training is better than the regular season because I get to do this, I get to walk into the stadium and get a ticket,” said Robert Romero. There is still a lot of work to be done by Hall said it is worth it to hear ‘Play ball!’ on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now here, as well as at the stadium beginning Friday, Mar. 18, at 10 a.m. Got a whole group of people looking to take in a game together? Call for group tickets at 888-796-HALO (4256). Parking is just $5 per car and $25 per RV.

To learn more about the Tempe Diablo Stadium, visit the website here. The full schedule is below:

- March 19 - 1:10 p.m. - Arizona D-backs.

- Mar. 21 - 1:10 p.m. - Kansas City Royals

- March 22 - 1:10 p.m. - Colorado Rockies

- March 24 - 1:10 p.m. - Chicago Cubs

- Mar. 27 - 1:10 p.m. - San Francisco Giants

- March 28 - 1:10 p.m. - Oakland Athletics

- April 1 - 1:10 p.m. - Cincinatti Reds

