Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. (Credit: KHOU, FUQUA EXPRESS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KHOU) - Police in Texas are searching for thieves who allegedly stole 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel right in front of people in broad daylight.

The whole incident was caught on camera.

The gas station claims that last week, thieves in a green van stole about $5,000 worth of diesel gas using a trap door.

The gas station said the thieves hit them three times and tried a fourth before they were chased off.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“With gas prices hitting new highs, thieves are looking to steal gas,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

Zuber said that for a long time, siphoning was a popular method used to steal gas, but new methods for newer-model cars are being used now.

“Thieves in some cases have begun to drill directly into the fuel tank,” he said.

Thankfully, drivers do have ways to protect themselves.

AAA recommends that drivers park in a garage and invest in security cameras or motion-detecting lights. AAA also said when parking in public, park in a well-lit, busy area, fenced-in lot or near an exit in a garage.

If you have an older vehicle, consider purchasing a gas cap that locks.

If you think you are a victim of fuel theft, AAA said there are some signs to look for like the smell of gas, a puddle underneath your vehicle near the fuel tank, a vehicle that does not start, a fuel gauge that is lower than you remember or if the check engine light comes on.

“Once a driver confirms their vehicle has been tampered with, you should contact the police, file a report, reach out to your insurance agent to see if your policy covers related repairs,” Zuber said.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
Police Lights
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck
Yahya Ibrahim and Abier Adriesm said their 17-year-old son Zakareya was fatally shot by a Pima...
Authorities: Pima County teen fatally shot following brutal attack on deputy
The Tucson Police Deprtment said this man is a suspect in two shootings from earlier this year....
Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name

Latest News

More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
Alexis Nicole Wilkins is suspected of distributing fentanyl to two juveniles girls, resulting...
Woman suspected of dealing fentanyl that led to high schooler’s overdose
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after an...
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside