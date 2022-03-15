Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year.

The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings.

On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection of South Swan Road and East 22nd Street.

On Jan. 12, there was a shooting at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of East Grant Road and North Palo Verde Avenue.

The TPD said there were no injuries in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to https://88crime.org/

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.