UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police documents said she had checked herself into the facility the day before the accident and left the following morning.

The PCSD said deputies were called to Ina Road near Mona Lisa Drive, around 11:15 a.m. Deputies found the body of 24-year-old Robert King lying in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives said Lara was seen driving about 60 miles per hour on Ina Road, with King on top of the hood, before he fell from the car. The vehicle then hit a cement barrier and Lara drove for about a quarter of a mile before getting out of the car and running.

There was no domestic relationship between King and Lara, according to police.

Lara was arrested at a gas station near Ina Road and Camino La Tierra. She had injuries to her head and shoulders and showed signs of impairment, including blood-shot eyes, the odor of drugs and mood swings.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.