Legendary creator Frank Miller coming to Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new retail store in SanTan Village, Atomic Comics, is hosting a weekend of events with creator Frank Miller.

There will be a charity screening of the movie Frank Miller: American Genius at majestic Studio Grill at 6:15 p.m on Friday, March 25.

This will be the first U.S. screening and will also feature a Q&A with director Silenn Thomas and Frank Miller.

75 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation.

On Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m., there will be a store autograph signing at Atomic Comics.

“I have been trying to get Frank to Arizona for years and I am thrilled for local fans to be able to finally meet this industry legend,” said Mike Malve, co-owner of Atomic Comics.

