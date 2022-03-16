Advertise
Authorities investigate social media threats at Catalina Foothills High

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after, Catalina Foothills High School officials say, the school received a social media threat on Wednesday, March 16.

According to a letter sent to parents from the school, the post was related to a fight that took place at the school last week. During that week, administrators said, they discovered several other posts that were inappropriate and contained vague threats.

Both on Wednesday and last week, law enforcement was notified.

Authorities determined that last week’s posts weren’t credible threats. But because of Wednesday’s post, authorities are taking “immediate action,” the school said.

The letter urged parents to communicate to their students that the matter is being handled and to talk to them about their presence on social media.

“Managing social media in today’s culture is a challenge and all of us need to support our students in making responsible choices. We appreciate your assistance in helping to create a safe and supportive school environment,” the letter read.

