Crews respond to garage fire near Tanque Verde, Houghton roads

(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a garage fire near Tanque Verde and Houghton roads on Wednesday, March 16.

Crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Water View Ct. When they arrived, they found a car that was on fire in the garage.

The fire was called under control in less than 20 minutes.

Officials said landscapers working nearby noticed the fire and alerted the one person inside the home, and they were able to escape unharmed.

No other details, including the cause of the fire, were immediately available.

