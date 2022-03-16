Advertise
FBI: Arizona man who assaulted officers at Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested in Tucson

Jacob Zerkle, from Bowie, Arizona, was arrested in Tucson and made his first court appearance on Tuesday.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man who federal authorities say participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and assaulted officers has been arrested in Tucson. According to the FBI, 50-year-old Jacob Zerkle from Bowie, Arizona is criminally charged in D.C. for his role in breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, while Congress was in the process of counting electoral votes for the presidential election.

Federal court documents state on that day Zerkle fought with multiple officers on the West Lawn from the Metropolitan Police Department who were trying to protect Capitol grounds. Authorities say Zerkle threw several punches at one officer, pushed at least one other officer, and grabbed another officer’s baton. The officers were trying to get to the Lower West Terrance to reinforce other officers there.

Zerkle was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. Zerkle was arrested in Tucson and made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon with the Federal District of Arizona. The FBI Phoenix Field Office’s Sierra Vista Resident Agency and FBI Washington Field Office are investigating Zerkle’s case.

FBI officials say in the 14 months since Jan. 6, more than 775 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 245 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Anyone with tips related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

