FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures and gusty conditions

By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry weather through the week. High temperatures will be well above normal through Wednesday before cooling again on Thursday then warm up again Friday into Saturday. Expect a chance of rain Sunday night into Monday north and east of Tucson. Winds will be breezy Wednesday and Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 7 to 16 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

