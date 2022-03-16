FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The rollercoaster continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will be near-normal by Thursday. A ridge builds back in by this weekend pushing our highs briefly back into the 80s. Our next chance for rain arrives by Sunday followed by cooler temperatures next Monday.

Tonight: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

Thursday: Sunny with a highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

Monday: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

