FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The rollercoaster continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures will be well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday as a quick upper level ridge builds in. A series of troughs will move through that will cool our temperatures some. The first will move through Wednesday picking up winds and cooling temp Thursday. The next will be stronger and cool temps much more and maybe bring some moisture starting Sunday.

Wednesday: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 80s. Gusty winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny with a highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

Monday: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.