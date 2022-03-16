UPDATE: No serious injuries in five-vehicle crash at First and Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There were no serious injuries in a five-vehicle crash at First and Fourth Lowell in Tucson late Tuesday, March 15.

The Tucson Police Department said the driver who caused the accident was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

At least five vehicles were affected in some way, according to the TPD.

