Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: No serious injuries in five-vehicle crash at First and Fort Lowell

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:36 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There were no serious injuries in a five-vehicle crash at First and Fourth Lowell in Tucson late Tuesday, March 15.

The Tucson Police Department said the driver who caused the accident was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

At least five vehicles were affected in some way, according to the TPD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
Lia Lara is facing a second-degree murder charge.
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash
Clint Anthony Anaya, Jesse Raul Henderson and Micah Aaron Pierce were convicted for stealing...
Men convicted of stealing ceiling fans from home improvement stores in Pima County
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Scheduled overnight lane restrictions on I-10 between Marana, Benson
Police Lights
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck