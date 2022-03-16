Marana police looking for robbery suspect
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a robbery suspect.
Officials said officers responded to the 3700 block of West Orange Grove on Wednesday, March 16 in reference to a robbery of one of the local businesses.
No one was injured, but officials said the suspect did take money and was armed with a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.