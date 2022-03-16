Marana police looking for robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a robbery suspect.

Officials said officers responded to the 3700 block of West Orange Grove on Wednesday, March 16 in reference to a robbery of one of the local businesses.

No one was injured, but officials said the suspect did take money and was armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000.

