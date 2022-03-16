Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Marana police looking for robbery suspect

(Marana Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a robbery suspect.

Officials said officers responded to the 3700 block of West Orange Grove on Wednesday, March 16 in reference to a robbery of one of the local businesses.

No one was injured, but officials said the suspect did take money and was armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward
Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward

Latest News

Helium tank shortage impacting Tucson small businesses.
Southern Arizona businesses feel impact of national helium shortage
Flames engulfed the roof of a Tucson apartment.
Tucson firefighters put out apartment fire
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
Authorities are asking for help finding John Gouze.
Man with brain cancer missing from Pinal County