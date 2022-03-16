Scheduled overnight lane restrictions on I-10 between Marana, Benson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers should expect overnight lane restrictions on both directions of I-10 between Marana and Texas Canyon Rest Area, east of Benson, from March 20 - March 24.
I-10 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Drivers are urged to be cautious as they proceed through the work zone.
