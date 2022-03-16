Advertise
UPDATE: Driver led deputies on chase before I-10 wreck

Police Lights
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All lanes of Interstate 10 near Red Rock have reopened after a wreck took place there, spurring a criminal investigation, on Tuesday, March 15.

According to Pinal County sheriff’s deputies, a possibly stolen vehicle was spotted traveling on I-10 on I-10, near mile marker 216. Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off, reaching about 125 miles per hour.

In an attempt to change directions and evade law enforcement, the driver reportedly cut through the dirt median and was hit by an oncoming semi-truck near mile marker 229.

Deputies said the driver was conscious, but was severely impaired by fentanyl, when they pulled him from the burning vehicle.

The driver had several outstanding felony warrants and had been driving on a revoked license.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his extensive injuries, and he is expected to recover.

The driver of the semi-truck and deputies were uninjured during the incident.

