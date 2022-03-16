Advertise
UPDATE: Man missing from UArizona campus found safe

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:23 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona police recently found an 80-year-old man who went missing from campus on Tuesday, March 15.

A UAPD officer who was conducting traffic enforcement near the area of Speedway and Mountain reportedly found him “safe and in good health.”

According to authorities, the was last seen shortly after noon on the north side of the Student Union, located at 1303 East University Boulevard.

