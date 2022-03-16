Advertise
UPDATE: Santa Cruz County deputy terminated after firing gun, injuring three with bullet fragments

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was fired after a shooting he was involved in left three people injured last month.

According to the county, former deputy Miguel Diaz fired his department-issued Glock handgun on Feb. 23 at the Sonoita-Elgin fire station. Santa Cruz County Sheriff

David Hathaway said in February bullet fragments, or debris from the shooting, injured the three. They were taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment and expected to recover, he said then.

Diaz had been placed on administrative leave after the incident. Hathaway said in a more recent news release Diaz was a probationary employee then, and it was determined he did not meet the terms of his probation.

