UPDATE: Santa Cruz County deputy terminated after firing gun, injuring three with bullet fragments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was fired after a shooting he was involved in left three people injured last month.

According to the county, former deputy Miguel Diaz fired his department-issued Glock handgun on Feb. 23 at the Sonoita-Elgin fire station. Santa Cruz County Sheriff

David Hathaway said in February bullet fragments, or debris from the shooting, injured the three. They were taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment and expected to recover, he said then.

Diaz had been placed on administrative leave after the incident. Hathaway said in a more recent news release Diaz was a probationary employee then, and it was determined he did not meet the terms of his probation.

