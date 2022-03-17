Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Brush fire causes evacuations in Cochise County

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities evacuated several residents as a brush fire spread down a nearby river bed on Wednesday, March 16.

According to authorities, the fire is near Bowers and Sanders Road, south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90. Several residents in the Bowers area evacuated for their safety.

Multiple fire departments are working to put out the fire.

Authorities urged everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive...
Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Cochise County Search and Rescue deployed twice in one day
Ronald James Corbin Jr. was sentenced Friday, March 18, for the shooting death of Genna Ayup...
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Marana PD: Avoid the area of Cortaro & I-10
Three people taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
Crews were called out to 37th Avenue & Camelback Road on Friday.
Man found dead after apartment fire in West Phoenix