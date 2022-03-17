Brush fire causes evacuations in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities evacuated several residents as a brush fire spread down a nearby river bed on Wednesday, March 16.

According to authorities, the fire is near Bowers and Sanders Road, south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90. Several residents in the Bowers area evacuated for their safety.

Multiple fire departments are working to put out the fire.

Authorities urged everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.