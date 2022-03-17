Customs and Border Protection: Thousands of fentanyl pills found hidden in crock pot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - United States Customs and Border Patrol confiscated more than 130,000 fentanyl tablets hidden in a crock pot on Tuesday, March 15.

According to authorities, the pills were discovered and seized at the port of Nogales.

Photos of the confiscated pills show they were hidden under what appeared to pulled pork.

