Cyclists to roll in for El Tour de Zona

(Storyblocks)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County is welcoming nearly 700 cyclists for a new, three day bicycle festival.

El Tour de Zona starts on Friday, March 25, with daily rides beginning and ending at Veterans Memorial Park.

Live music, food trucks and a wine/beer garden will also be at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday and Saturday night from 4 to 10 p.m. The festival is open to the public and admission is free.

Bicyclists will be visiting from 34 states, with over 40% of registrants coming from outside Arizona.

On Friday, participants will ride to Ramsey Canyon Preserve as they take in views of the Huachuca Mountains over the course of 29 miles. On Saturday, they will ride to Bisbee and back, pedaling 65 miles along a counterclockwise loop heading down Highway 92 and returning along Highway 90. And on Sunday, the cyclists will take a 36-mile ride to Tombstone and back, using Charleston Road both ways.

Charleston Road will be closed between Louis Road in Tombstone and Moson Road near Sierra Vista from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. Motorists should plan to take an alternate route. Only emergency vehicles and residents with active addresses along Charleston Road will be allowed to drive through.

Drivers should also be mindful of cyclists in Sierra Vista on Friday, March 25, and along the highways between Sierra Vista and Bisbee on Saturday, March 26.

El Tour de Zona benefits VeloVets, a local nonprofit organization that supports local military veterans, including many with disabilities, through the physical and mental benefits of cycling together.

For more information, including an entertainment schedule for the public festival on Friday and Saturday nights, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

