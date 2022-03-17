Advertise
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers

By Tyler Fingert, Ariel Mallory and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM MST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama family is torn apart in grief after a police chase turned deadly when the car a 23-year-old man was driving crashed into a tree.

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get away from Mobile Police, according to investigators.

Police Chief Paul Prine said around 6:30 p.m Tuesday, officers were in the area of Springhill and Ann streets when they saw a group of people at a gas station. He said Jamarcus Rogers jumped into his car and drove away, WALA reports.

Police believe he may have left because he had a felony assault warrant for his arrest.

Officers followed Jamarcus Rogers in a chase that reached high speeds, Prine said. He added that the man allegedly hit an officer’s vehicle during the pursuit. The 23-year-old died on Springhill Avenue near Lanier Street after crossing the median, hitting a tree and slamming into a wall, according to Prine.

Jamarcus Rogers’ family told WALA they want to know what happened in the chase and how he ultimately ended up crashing and dying.

“I’m empty. I just need him back,” said Linda Rogers, Jamarcus’ mom. “He’s supposed to bury me. I’m not supposed to bury him.”

Linda Rogers did not want to appear on camera, but she is still trying to come to terms with what happened. She said her son called her during the chase.

“When I answered, he was screaming, ‘They’re chasing me. They’re chasing me.’ I’m like, ‘Who’s chasing you?’ He’s like, ‘The police, they’re chasing me,’ and I was like ‘Just pull over. I don’t want them to hurt you. Just pull over,’” Linda Rogers said.

The family said they hope to see the full report and police video of the chase so they can understand what happened. They also want to see some precautions put into place in the hope that pursuits do not turn deadly.

“We want to know what happened. We want to know if he was hit by one of the police cars, and that’s the reason why he lost control,” said Jasmine Rogers, Jamarcus’ sister. “We just need some answers. They haven’t told us anything.”

His family said Jamarcus Rogers was a good person who could make anyone laugh, and that is how they will remember him.

For his mom, her memories will also include his final call.

“I don’t even have the words to explain the emptiness that I feel right here inside of me right now. It’s like something is just totally gone. It’s gone,” Linda Rogers said.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

