FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Change on the way

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A quick ridge builds back in by this weekend pushing our highs briefly back into the mid 80s by Saturday. An upper level trough moves in Sunday bringing us our next chance for rain along with cooler temperatures and more wind through next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

