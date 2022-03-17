FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the rollercoaster continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a warm Wednesday, temperatures will be near-normal by Thursday. A quick ridge builds back in by this weekend pushing our highs briefly back into the 80s Saturday. An upper level trough moves in Sunday bringing us our next chance for rain along with cooler temperatures next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 70s

SATURDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

