Humane Society of Southern Arizona receives $1.1 million toward new Bisbee shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over $1.1 million in federal funds are going toward a new animal shelter in Bisbee.

In coordination with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) and the Bisbee Animal Shelter, the funds will be used to design and remodel a vacant county building into a shelter managed by HSSA.

The HSSA began efforts last year to aid Cochise County pets in dire need through regular transfers of animals from Douglas to HSSA’s main campus in Tucson. While assisting the existing Cochise shelters in this and other ways, HSSA has been working toward the creation of a full-service shelter in Bisbee to serve pets throughout southeast Arizona.

Now the effort moves toward raising money to match the federal funds and get the shelter built as soon as possible.

To learn more about how to help HSSA’s current efforts and future plans for a Bisbee shelter, click here or reach out to HSSA’s CEO, Steve Farley, at sfarley@hssaz.org or call 520-327-6088, ext. 183.

