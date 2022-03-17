Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remained effective against infection and hospitalization during the delta variant surge, a new study says.

A study found the single-shot vaccine was 76% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 81% in preventing COVID-related hospitalization during that time. It also found the vaccine remained durable up to 180 days after vaccination.

Researchers collected and analyzed insurance-claims data for more than 422,000 people who got the vaccine and compared them with 1.6 million people who did not get the vaccine.

The study is consistent with data from a trial used by the Food and Drug Administration to issue emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in late February 2021.

The study was published Thursday in medical journal JAMA Network Open.

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
New ownership options under review
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Hertiage Railways
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive...
Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills

Latest News

FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88
Local restaurants and McKale Center prep for big crowds ahead of NCAA tournament
Local restaurants and McKale Center prep for big crowds ahead of NCAA tournament
Local restaurants and McKale Center prep for big crowds ahead of NCAA tournament
Local restaurants and McKale Center prep for big crowds ahead of NCAA tournament
FILE - Sen. Barry Goldwaterm, R-Ariz., and Supreme Court nominee Judge Sandra Day O'Connor chat...
First woman on high court, O’Connor faced little opposition