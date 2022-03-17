Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

NOAA rescuers free entangled humpback whale from more than 20 feet of gear

A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.
A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.(Van Aswegen/University of Hawaii MMRP)
By HNN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Rescuers were able to free an entangled humpback whale from several feet of gear this week in the waters near Maui.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported an adult whale was entangled in a heavy gauge line that was wrapped tightly around the animal’s head in front of his pectoral flippers, which prevented feeding.

Representatives with NOAA said the line was wrapped around the whale in a way that it would likely not be able to free itself, reported by Hawaii News Now.

On Tuesday, a team led by NOAA used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to cut the gear away. After several approaches, the team was able to free the whale.

A great job yesterday, as trained NOAA responders and network members were able to free an entangled male humpback near Maʻalaea, Maui.

Posted by NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Rescuers say they recovered 21 feet of poly-blend line, and it will be investigated to determine its origin to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts.

Officials reminded the public that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by sea or drone and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

Additionally, those who see an injured or entangled marine mammal were advised to contact the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive...
Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills
Tucson police made an arrest after a string of commercial burglaries.
Tucson Police make arrest in string of commercial burglaries

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
Don’t help Russia’s invasion, Biden tells China’s Xi