One dog dead following midtown house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One dog is dead following a fire at a midtown home.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a call on Helen Street near Fourth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the house when they arrived.

Authorities say 12 people and three dogs were able to evacuate the home, but unfortunately one of the dogs died after being given oxygen.

Firefighters were able to save the other two dogs after they were given oxygen and canine CPR.

Crews managed to get the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

