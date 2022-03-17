Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

One dog dead following midtown house fire

(TFD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One dog is dead following a fire at a midtown home.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a call on Helen Street near Fourth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the house when they arrived.

Authorities say 12 people and three dogs were able to evacuate the home, but unfortunately one of the dogs died after being given oxygen.

Caption

Firefighters were able to save the other two dogs after they were given oxygen and canine CPR.

Crews managed to get the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive...
Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Cochise County Search and Rescue deployed twice in one day
Ronald James Corbin Jr. was sentenced Friday, March 18, for the shooting death of Genna Ayup...
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Marana PD: Avoid the area of Cortaro & I-10
Three people taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
Crews were called out to 37th Avenue & Camelback Road on Friday.
Man found dead after apartment fire in West Phoenix