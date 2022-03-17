Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One year ago, two Tucson men were shot and killed on the south side. Mothers of the victims have plead for justice. Tucson Police detectives have worked around the clock and exhausted all leads to find a suspect.

But now, there has been breakthrough in the case.

On March 2021, 23-year-old Christopher Nunez and 22-year-old Bernadino Santamarina were shot and killed in a parking lot on the south side.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Nunez and Santamarina got into an argument with a group in an apartment complex parking lot near Tucson and Drexel.

Police said, shortly after the argument, someone pulled out a gun and shot them.

Police found the victims inside this red Honda Civic and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was in a white vehicle.

“Our investigators were able to serve a search warrant on that vehicle. They recovered evidence and from that they were able to identify people associated with that vehicle. One of those person’s identified was Ray Arredondo,” TPD spokesman Officer Francisco Magos.

Detectives spent months trying to contact him with no success. Then in August, police said, Arredondo robbed a Walgreens on the east side.

“The suspect fled in a vehicle. He was basically driven out of the area. Luckily that night, the K-9 area and the air unit arrived quickly. They were able to identify the suspect vehicle. The air unit was able to point out to the ground unit where the suspect vehicle is at. A short pursuit started from there and came to an end when the suspect vehicle collided into a wall,” said Magos.

Arredondo was later found by police inside a shed with a gunshot wound to the head.

“It makes me angry that the fact that this kid was a coward and took his life because he could not face what he did,” said Nunez’s mother Selina Cluff.

One year ago, this month, Selena Cluff did what no parent ever wants to do, bury her son Chris. She has been pleading for justice and did not hold back when she found out about what police are saying about her son’s murderer.

“I believe he is rotting in hell right now and maybe that is a good place for him to be,” she said.

Police hope to bring this grieving mother the justice she is seeking for her son and his friend.

“We are not going to stop. We do believe that there is additional information out there. That there is someone out there that has a vital piece of information that could identify additional witnesses, possibly an additional suspect,” said Magos.

“I would hope that these people who have information and there are people who know what happened that day would step forward and close this case and hold these people accountable,” said Cluff.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME. Cluff is selling bracelets in honor of Nunez and Santamarina. All the proceeds will go to 88-CRIME to fund an award leading up to catching anyone else involved with their murder.

Click here for details.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.