TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was taken into custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on East Iowa Drive, according to Tucson police.
Officers said they were called there in response to a call about a domestic incident.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said the victim involved had gotten out of the home and is safe.
Tucson’s Hostage Team and SWAT team spoke with the barricaded man.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
