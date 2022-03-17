TPD: Person in custody after standoff on the southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was taken into custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on East Iowa Drive, according to Tucson police.

Officers said they were called there in response to a call about a domestic incident.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police said the victim involved had gotten out of the home and is safe.

Tucson’s Hostage Team and SWAT team spoke with the barricaded man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

