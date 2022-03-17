Tucson Police make arrest in string of commercial burglaries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a string of burglaries.

Christopher George, 40, is tied to nine commercial burglaries dating back to June of last year.

On Friday, March 11, an alarm activation was reported at a Verizon store . The alarm company reported the break-in to police and provide a suspect description. Responding officers located a person nearby matching the suspect description.

George was found pushing a shopping cart full of property from the Verizon store.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for George’s home, where they were able to tie him to the nine burglaries.

He was booked on nine counts of Non-Residential Burglary, Failure to Register/Sex Offender, and various misdemeanor warrants.

George is being held in Pima County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.