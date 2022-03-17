UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday, March 16, in a crash near the intersection of Grant and Stone in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said impairment may have been a factor in the accident, which happened around 9:45 p.m.

The pedestrian has not been identified as of Thursday morning, according to the TPD.

