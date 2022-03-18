Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Apple adds 100+ new emoji in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple’s iOS 15.4 update introduces 123 new emoji designs to the vast catalog of symbols.

As part of Apple’s latest operating system update, the influx of emoji consists of a “melting face,” a “troll” and a “pregnant man.”

There are also a pair of gender-neutral images and a “person with crown” emoji.

Additionally, the “handshake emoji” has been updated to include 25 new skin tones for users.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive...
Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills
Tucson police made an arrest after a string of commercial burglaries.
Tucson Police make arrest in string of commercial burglaries

Latest News

Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
Don’t help Russia’s invasion, Biden tells China’s Xi
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say