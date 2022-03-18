Top-seeded Wildcats credit equipment manager as their X-Factor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona men’s basketball team is a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament and a popular pick to make the Final Four.

Regardless of the outcome, the Wildcats will look good doing it.

The man who makes it possible is Arizona’s EMOY or Equipment Manager Of the Year.

“I don’t dictate playing time. Obviously, I’m not getting on them for missing class,” said Arizona’s Brian Brigger. “I try to put a smile on their faces.”

Officially, Brigger is the assistant director of equipment operations.

Unofficially, he’s the team’s cheerleader, parent, dry cleaner and in case of emergency, knows where to find a laundromat in every Pac-12 city — and he does it all with a smile.

“I scream and yell a lot,” Brigger said. “I’m a fan as well so, it just comes out. Their energy, I feed off of that.”

His impact on this team is undeniable. It is evident by the smiles on players’ faces when they are asked about Brigger.

“Arizona wouldn’t be Arizona without him,” said Wildcats guard Dalen Terry. “He’s the heart and soul of our program.”

“Oh man. Brigger, he’s something else,” said center Christian Koloko.

“He’s the GOAT, man,” said Arizona guard Justin Kier.

Brigger brings unmatched energy to a Wildcats team already full of personality. While his name won’t show up on a stat sheet, he may just be the glue for this squad.

Without him, Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa said this team would be very different.

“We would be nothing. We would be a Division II school. We would be struggling,” Kriisa said. “The energy they bring each day, each game is something nobody understands.”

Brigger is not often in the limelight. The interview with KOLD was his first on-camera.

What he does for this team is rarely seen by the public. Fans don’t see him dancing in the locker room with the guys after a win or hear his words of encouragement to them off the court, and he wants to keep it that way.

He’s their non-silent strength and fuel.

“Sometimes you go to shoot around it’s the morning, right after eating breakfast, you don’t have energy and he’s going to be yelling let’s go 3-5,” Koloko said. “That’s why we call him EMOY.”

