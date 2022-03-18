Birthday giveback to Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Birthdays are normally ‘all about you’, but one Tucson man is celebrating differently this year.

DJ Jahmar will be spending his birthday passing out pizzas and water bottles to Tucson’s homeless community.

“This is an annual event I do every year on my birthday as a way of giving back to the less fortunate of Tucson,” DJ Jahmar said.

He’ll be at Santa Rita Park on Saturday, March 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

To volunteer with Deejays Against Hunger, contact DJ Jahmar .

