Cochise County Search and Rescue deployed twice in one day

(CCSO SAR Team)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Search and Rescue (SAR) team was deployed twice on Thursday, March 17 to assist with locating two individuals.

Around 5 p.m., Cochise County’s SAR team assisted Border Patrol with the recovery of a migrant found dead near Paul Spur Road and Border Road.

The SAR’s team had searched for the individual the day before but did not have an exact location and were unsuccessful. Border Patrol was able to locate the body and notified CCSO, who then recovered the body.

The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

While responding, the SAR team received another call to assist an injured and stranded motorist in the Whetstone Mountains.

An individual had blown a tire and his steering wheel had snapped into his forearm. He was unable to fix his tire due to his injured arm and tried calling a neighbor to assist him but his location was too remote.

Cochise County’s SAR team was activated to assist while AZDPS located him by an aerial search.

Ground teams were redirected to the coordinates and rescued the individual around 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

