Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Hertiage Railways
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly two years, Old Tucson is getting a new lease on life.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote to award a contract to operate the Tucson landmark to American Heritage Railways. The vote will happen during the board’s next meeting, which is set for April 5.
According to a document from the county, American Heritage Railways “was founded in 1998 and has a variety of experience in the railroad, entertainment, theatrical, and hospitality industry.”
The company operates a dozen attractions like Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, the Grand Imperial Hotel and True West Rodeo
Allen Harper, the CEO and Chairman, of AHR has spent the last quarter-century “with historic railways, theme parks, hotels and other tourist attractions.”
Some of the key points of the agreement between Pima County and AHR are:
- The facility will remain Old Tucson Studios.
- Some of the activities that will be offered at the park will include concerts, outdoor events, soundstages trails and restaurants.
- They will try to continue Old Tucson’s history as a filming location with “relationships with major studios, Film Tucson, Arizona Department of Film and Pima County.”
- The term of the agreement is five years with the possibility of two 10-year extensions.
- AHR will pay the county $60,000 per year for rent. The rent may be adjusted every five years.
- AHR will pay the county 4% of annual gross operating revenue during the first five years. That would drop to 2% if the agreement is extended.
- AHR will dedicate 2% of the gross operating revenue for maintenance, improvement projects or expansions.
- The Old Tucson Studios trademark will be owned by Pima County.
- The facility will be open to the public.
- AHR will support youth education programs in the county.
- AHR will promote Tucson as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
- AHR will have to get the Pima County Board of Supervisors’ approval for any alterations over $500,000.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.