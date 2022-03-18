Advertise
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Hertiage Railways

New ownership options under review(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly two years, Old Tucson is getting a new lease on life.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote to award a contract to operate the Tucson landmark to American Heritage Railways. The vote will happen during the board’s next meeting, which is set for April 5.

According to a document from the county, American Heritage Railways “was founded in 1998 and has a variety of experience in the railroad, entertainment, theatrical, and hospitality industry.”

The company operates a dozen attractions like Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, the Grand Imperial Hotel and True West Rodeo

Allen Harper, the CEO and Chairman, of AHR has spent the last quarter-century “with historic railways, theme parks, hotels and other tourist attractions.”

Some of the key points of the agreement between Pima County and AHR are:

  • The facility will remain Old Tucson Studios.
  • Some of the activities that will be offered at the park will include concerts, outdoor events, soundstages trails and restaurants.
  • They will try to continue Old Tucson’s history as a filming location with “relationships with major studios, Film Tucson, Arizona Department of Film and Pima County.”
  • The term of the agreement is five years with the possibility of two 10-year extensions.
  • AHR will pay the county $60,000 per year for rent. The rent may be adjusted every five years.
  • AHR will pay the county 4% of annual gross operating revenue during the first five years. That would drop to 2% if the agreement is extended.
  • AHR will dedicate 2% of the gross operating revenue for maintenance, improvement projects or expansions.
  • The Old Tucson Studios trademark will be owned by Pima County.
  • The facility will be open to the public.
  • AHR will support youth education programs in the county.
  • AHR will promote Tucson as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
  • AHR will have to get the Pima County Board of Supervisors’ approval for any alterations over $500,000.

