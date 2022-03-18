Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Finland named happiest country in the world 5th year in a row

Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for...
Finland's flag is seen flying over a lake. The country was named the happiest in the world for the fifth year in a row.(anzeletti/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Turns out, Disneyland isn’t the happiest place on Earth – it’s Finland!

For the fifth year in a row, the Nordic nation takes the top spot on the list of happiest countries from the World Happiness Report, which was released Friday.

It’s based on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, including healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption, and high social trust, generosity, and freedom.

The US ranked 16th on the list.

At the bottom of the list, ranking 146th, is Afghanistan.

The top 20 happiest countries are:

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Netherlands
  6. Luxembourg
  7. Sweden
  8. Norway
  9. Israel
  10. New Zealand
  11. Austria
  12. Australia
  13. Ireland
  14. Germany
  15. Canada
  16. United States
  17. United Kingdom
  18. The Czech Republic
  19. Belgium
  20. France

To see the full list, see the report here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
The multi-million dollar estate sits on a 49-acre lot and is nestled in the exclusive...
Luxurious mountaintop estate sells for $4.45 million in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills
Tucson police made an arrest after a string of commercial burglaries.
Tucson Police make arrest in string of commercial burglaries

Latest News

Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
Don’t help Russia’s invasion, Biden tells China’s Xi
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say