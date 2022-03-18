Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick warmup before a BIG cool down!

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A quick ridge builds back in this weekend pushing our highs briefly back into the mid 80s by Saturday. An upper level trough moves in Sunday bringing us our next chance for rain along with cooler temperatures and more wind through next week. Rain and mountain snow totals look to stay light. Things warm up back to around average by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

