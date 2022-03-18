Advertise
Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death

Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman. (Source: WPEC/Family photo/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman who was walking her bicycle across a draw bridge as it opened.

West Palm Beach police arrested the 43-year-old bridgetender on Thursday.

She was on duty Feb. 6 as the cyclist walked across the bridge connecting Palm Beach to the mainland.

The bridge opened just before she made it to the other side, and she fell to her death.

Police say the bridgetender was interviewed by detectives again Thursday before she was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

