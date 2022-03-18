Advertise
Four hospitalized after crash in Marana

Part of the I-10 Frontage Road in Marana is closed.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police and Northwest firefighters are at the scene of a wreck on near Interstate 10 in Marana.

Authorities said the wreck took place on the I-10 Frontage Road when a pickup truck rolled over. The road is closed between Marana Road and Tangerine Road.

All lanes of I-10 are open, but traffic is slowed in the area.

A woman and three children were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

