Man fatally shot in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man shot and killed at a Tucson apartment complex on Thursday, March 17.

Officers said they were called around 3:20 a.m. to an apartment complex on 3660 East Third Street, where they found 31-year-old Richard Preselino Wojtasik unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

While officer performed CPR on him, he ultimately died at the scene.

Detectives conducted interviews and are working to determine the circumstances that led to Wojtasik’s death.

Police ask anyone who has information or was in the area at that time to call 911 or 88-CRIME anonymously.

